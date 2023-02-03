248 Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,949.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $125.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.