35,619 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 164.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 207,922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Insider Transactions at ContextLogic

In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,548.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ContextLogic Stock Up 9.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

WISH stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $528.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.