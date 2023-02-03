360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 23.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. Analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

