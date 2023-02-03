41,030 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $196,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,756.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 29,191 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 66.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of GRBK opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

