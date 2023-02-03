41,030 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,756.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 66.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

GRBK opened at $32.87 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 33.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.