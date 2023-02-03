4,480 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 7.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

