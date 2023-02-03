5,119 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

