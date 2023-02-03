5,793 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 837,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,078 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,533. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

MEG stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

