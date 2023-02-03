5,865 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.