6,158 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 203.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Featured Stories

