63,496 Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. State Street Corp raised its stake in LSB Industries by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 434,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 1,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 311,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LSB Industries by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXU opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

