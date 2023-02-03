695 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 695 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.77.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $421.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

