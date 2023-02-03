7,462 Shares in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEQI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TEQI opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

