8,003 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $350,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,985,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 65,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $752,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

