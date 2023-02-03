827 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 154,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $33.30 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $903.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

