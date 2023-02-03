AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 207.3% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 2.3 %

ABCL opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.19 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

