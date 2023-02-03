Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 137,050 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($4.39) million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

