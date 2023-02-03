ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

