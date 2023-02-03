Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,740,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 30.7% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

