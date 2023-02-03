Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 28.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 538,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aemetis by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

