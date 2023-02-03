Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

