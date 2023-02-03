AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

