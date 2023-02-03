Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

