Albert Dacosta Sells 500,000 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Albert Dacosta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $585,300.00.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $17.16 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.