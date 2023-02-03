ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALE stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.46.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

