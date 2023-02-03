Allie Family Office LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allie Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,146,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,574,000 after buying an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 17,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 27,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

