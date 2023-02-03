Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,273 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quanterix Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ QTRX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $35.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
