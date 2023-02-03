Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,766 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.