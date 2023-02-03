Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 609 Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VALU opened at $52.99 on Friday. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $500.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

