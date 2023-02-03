Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 1,951,700.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 182.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 68.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,572. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a report on Friday, November 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

