Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 6,697 Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $14,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $16,408,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.69. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

