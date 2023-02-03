Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,602 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

HealthStream Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

