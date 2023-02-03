Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Camden National by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth $248,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Camden National Price Performance

Camden National Increases Dividend

Camden National stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $594.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Recommended Stories

