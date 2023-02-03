Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 793,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.28 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

