Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of IDYA opened at $17.61 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.69. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

