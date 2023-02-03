Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 4,528.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

