Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $28,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 751,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $2,319,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.02 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

