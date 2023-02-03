Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Astronics by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $15.45.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.22 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

