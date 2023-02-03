Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $28,000 in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.