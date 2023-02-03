Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $28,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

