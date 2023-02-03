Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $29,000 in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 176.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $128,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,674 shares of company stock worth $343,962. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.