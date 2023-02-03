Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRCE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Price Performance

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Featured Articles

