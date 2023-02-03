Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.29 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -799.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

