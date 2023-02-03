Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DZS Stock Performance

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $368.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). DZS had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Recommended Stories

