Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 3.2 %

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

