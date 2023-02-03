Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 3,057 PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PFSweb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PFSweb by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

PFSW opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.20.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 1,750,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,478.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

