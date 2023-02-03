Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 658,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inseego by 882.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 420,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 232,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 205,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of INSG opened at $1.25 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $134.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Inseego Profile

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

