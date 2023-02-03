Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THRN. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $256.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $58.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Thorne HealthTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

