Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

