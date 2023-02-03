Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,867.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

